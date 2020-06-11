Community Garden Stays Busy

DULUTH, Minn. – Gardening continues to be a popular activity in the Northland as people look for new ways to spend their time.

The Cook Home Community Garden on West Arrowhead Road has been going on for the past forty years. There are 92 plots at the garden and it is the largest garden community in the Duluth Community Garden Program, which costs between 20 and 100 dollars to be a part of.

Staff say it’s great to see people out, turning it into a family activity.

“It’st just a great thing for families,” said Kathy Croke, a gardener at the Cook Home Community Garden. “We have whole families that come out here. It’s incredible the amount of produce you can have. Many of the people donate to the food shelf.”

There are other locations in the Duluth Community Garden Program including Apple Tree Circle, Chester Creek and Gary New Duluth.