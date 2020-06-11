Duluth Art Institute Hosts Summer Camps

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer camps are still happening at the Duluth Art Institute but in a virtual manner.

The institute is having several camps for both youth and teens that will be hosted on Zoom with a focus being on multimedia art projects, which include photography, painting and sculpture. Each camp will culminate with an online art exhibition of the artists’ work.

“To commit yourself to that time to create,” said Michelle Moore, an education program manager for the Duluth Art Institute. “To take that time in a group setting and to be able to share and interact with other artists.”

The camps will be about $200 for nonmembers and $150 for members. For more information, you can visit the website at duluthartinstitute.org.