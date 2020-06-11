Final Tests of Some COVID-19 Vaccines to Start Next Month

(AP) – The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China.

Shots made by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health and by China’s Sinovac work in different ways.

Moderna plans a study of 30,000 U.S. volunteers while researchers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will recruit 9,000 people to receive Sinovac shots.

Worldwide, about a dozen COVID-19 potential vaccines are in the early stages of testing.