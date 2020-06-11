Firefighters Suffer Minor Injuries in Ashland House Fire

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Ashland Fire Department says two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a house fire late Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 1300 block of West Lakeshore Drive.

Fire crews say they found ‘heavy fire’ on the first and second floors of the structure extending to the attic.

The Ashland Fire Department says due to high wind conditions fire crews were unable to battle the fire inside the home until the fire was controlled from the exterior.

All occupants were able to escape the home without injury.

The fire remains under investigation.