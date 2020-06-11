Fond-du-Luth, Black Bear Casinos To Reopen With Restrictions June 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building at Fond-du-Luth and Black Bear casinos as the official reopening date is set for Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

Casino officials tell us there will be some noticeable changes, however, to balance entertainment with safety.

Specifically at the Fond-du-Luth, all guests will get a non-contact temperature check at the door and everybody will be required to wear face masks.

Blackjack tables and food service will remain closed, but every other slot machine will be ready to use.

Employees will also be available to wipe down any machine at any time, and both casinos will clear out at 2 a.m. every night.

“Went through a very rigorous process of writing and rewriting procedures on sanitation, and the decision to close the casino at 2 a.m. so that deep cleaning could also happen,” said Tina Nordin, marketing manager at Fond-du-Luth.

Black Bear has similar rules in place starting Monday, except for about 35 percent of the gaming floor will be non-smoking. Bingo, the buffet, steakhouse and golf course will remain closed.

