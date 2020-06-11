Former Bulldog Maddie Rooney Set to Join Centennial Girls Hockey Coaching Staff

The Olympic gold medalist says she learned a lot from the Bulldogs coaching staff, including how to keep a great relationship with players off the ice.

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. – It’s been a busy offseason for former UMD goalie Maddie Rooney. She’s taking part in a few youth hockey camps and she signed a deal with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. And now, she’s adding a new position on her resumé: assistant high school hockey coach.

Rooney will be joining the coaching staff for the Centennial girls hockey team. The Andover native says head coach Sean Molin was her youth head coach growing up and he reached out to her for an opportunity to help him on the bench. Rooney added that coaching was always something she was very interested in.

“I don’t think I was in the position to go actively seek it out. The fact that this kind of just came to me and it was a great connection. I know the other assistant coach as well also. I think it’s a perfect fit for me at this point in time and I’m really excited for it,” said Rooney.

“The whole staff was just great. I’m so grateful for everything that they taught in my four years. It’s hard to put into words what specifically I can use moving forward. There’s just so many little things that I was able to pick up on that I know that it will just come to me in the moment,” Rooney said.

If all goes well, Rooney will have her first practice with the Cougars in about two weeks.