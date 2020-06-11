Heavy on Wrestling Postpones Fortunebaynia III

No dates for next year's event been set.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some tough news for pro wrestling fans as Heavy on Wrestling announced Thursday that their biggest show of the year Fortunebaynia III has been postponed to next year.

In a statement on their Facebook page the promotion says: “Because of the amount of travel our talent is required to endure, as well as the sheer size of our meet and greets, we feel this is the best option for all involved”. For more information, click here.