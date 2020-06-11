Hoops Brewing to Open Outdoor Beer Garden

Brewery also making plans to open indoor taproom at limited capacity

DULUTH, Minn. – Local breweries are gearing-up to reopens as safely as possible.

Hoops Brewing in Canal Park is opening an outdoor beer garden Friday.

The brewery will serve eight to 10 of its beers out of a tent in the back parking lot Wednesday through Saturday with food trucks occasionally stopping by.

Hoops is also planning to reopen its indoor taproom at limited capacity sometime in the next several weeks.

“That’s a tentative goal,” explained Hoops owner Dave Hoops. “Obviously if the spread continues to diminish, that will matter, and also how many people we can get ready to come back and work. Everybody’s been off for a long time.”

Hoops will continue to be open for curbside pickup.

The owner says he’s grateful to his customers for continuing to support the brewery during the pandemic.