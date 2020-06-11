King Of Creams Deploys Ice Cream Truck For Summer

Ice cream truck has a GPS for community access to find its location when riding around town.

DULUTH, Minn. – King of Creams in Duluth has deployed its ice cream truck for the summer.

The truck has been serving up ice cream throughout neighborhoods in Duluth and Superior since 2008.

The truck offers novelty bars and hand scooped ice cream.

King of Creams typically lauches its ice cream truck in early April, but the pandemic put a pause on serving the community.

Although getting off to a late start was difficult, the staff say they are happy to get back out.

“People love it. We are glad to be out there to spread some joy and see people out,” said Manager Carlin Powe. “We are looking forward to putting a smile on their faces. People love ice cream.

The King of Creams ice cream truck is expected to visit the Lakeside neighborhood on Monday.