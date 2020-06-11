Lake Superior College to Resume On-Campus Courses for Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College announced on Thursday that it will be resuming on-campus classes for the fall semester.

LSC says they will continue online, blend/hybrid courses, and on-campus courses this upcoming fall semester which will begin on August 24.

“Schools within the Minnesota State system, including LSC, were officially informed on Tuesday that we can resume on-campus courses this fall semester,” said Daniel Fanning, Vice President of Advancement and External Relations, who oversees enrollment management at Lake Superior College. “We have been able to demonstrate that we can do it right, do it safely, use physical distancing and other safety precautions, and continue to support students both on-campus and online. Now we’re excited to continue that into fall semester so students have even more options.”

LSC’s main campus is now open with limited hours and campus tours have also resumed.

For more information, you can visit www.lsc.edu/coronavirus.