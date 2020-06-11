Minnesota Leaders Give Update Before Special Legislative Session

ST. PAUL, Minn.– After weeks of protests and unrest in Minnesota over George Floyd’s death and police brutality in general, Governor Walz says there needs to be some big changes when it comes to policing.

“When bad people do bad things, they have to be held accountable, and not be protected,” said Rep. Rena Moran of District 65-A.

Major topics of discussion include reforming the statute that defines when officers are justified in using deadly force, expanding police oversight, and banning the use of restraints that purposely restrict a person’s blood or airflow.

More than 20 items are listed to be brought up during the special session with an emphasis on reforms regarding police policies and state actions.

Governor Walz is hoping state lawmakers can find a way to enact these reforms.

“The world saw the worst of Minnesota three weeks ago and this group up here is committed to making sure that the world sees the best of Minnesota,” said Walz.

Representative Rena Moran says changes need to be made during the special session to keep police more accountable.

“Not all cops are bad. We also know that not all cops are good,” said Moran. “The bad cops make the good cops look bad and the bad cops make the institution look bad and distrustful.”

Governor Walz hopes the special session goes on as long as it needs to. The governor has the authority to begin these sessions but only the legislature has the authority to end them.