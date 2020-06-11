New Businesses Open In Lincoln Park During Uncertainty Of The Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Opening a new business during a pandemic can definitely be a challenge, but some business owners are willing to take that leap of faith.

The up and coming Lincoln Park neighborhood is home to a variety of businesses.

Many have been hit hard by financial setbacks caused by Covid-19.

With the pandemic curve starting to slightly flatten, existing businesses are finally getting the chance to reopen to the public, while others are introducing themselves to the community for the first time.

A quaint little store called Mivikin Shop and Design opened its doors just this week.

The store sells a variety of items including artwork from local artists and repurposed goods.

“I’m excited to have people come and find something that they can put in their home that makes them smile,” said Owner Bree Thompson.

The shop opening was delayed longer than expected.

Fortunately, the owner had other streams of income to survive the impact of Covid-19, but she felt it was necessary to continue with what she started as a way to get back to some kind of normalcy.

“We’ve experienced, within the last few months, some hard things and reconciling those things with who we are. Finding things that bring us life I think is important,” said Thompson.

Just a block away, the former Carr’s Hobby Shop is being transformed into Boathouse Treats and Treasures.

While it is still a work in progress, the shop is geared towards attracting vintage shoppers in the community.

The shop will sell old arcade game machines and older records as well as showcase creations from area artists.

Opening the store has been in the works for nearly a year.

When Covid-19 hit the Northland, it left the Owner Beth Petrowske feeling concerned.

“It was frightening. We have invested a lot of money into the building and the materials we are going to be selling here,” said Petrowske.

Even with the pandemic creating uncertainty for the future, Petrowske says she could not give up on her passion.

“Its been my dream to have my own store for many years,” said Petrowske. “My hope has been to open and I never swayed from that hope. We are going to open. We are going to have a business. We may not sell as much but as we originally hoped. but we’re going to still move forward.”

Both owners agree even during the pandemic, Lincoln Park shows a lot of promise for potential new businesses.

As the neighborhood grows, both also believe there is still going to be a need and want for a unique shopping experience.

Mivikin Shop and Design is open Wednesday through Saturday at 11 a.m.

Boathouse Treats and Treasures is expected to open in July.