Two Arrested in Anoka in Connection to Makinen Murder

ANOKA, Minn. — Two suspects were arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of a Makinen man.

FOX21 cannot name the suspects at this time because they have not been formally charged.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office investigators and special agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested a 53-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, both from Mora, in Anoka. The two suspects are married to each other.

Back on October 8th, 2019, 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer was found dead in his home when authorities did a welfare check.

The medical examiner determined that his death was a homicide.

The woman who was under arrest this afternoon ran from authorities, but was caught a half hour later.

The couple has been booked into the St. Louis County Jail on suspicion of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The homicide is still under investigation.