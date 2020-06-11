Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, June 11

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 29,316 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 13 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,249 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 381,841 tests have been completed to date.

There are 24,870 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 3,522 patients have required hospitalization and 411 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 411 patients, 196 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 79

Cook: 1

Itasca: 58 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 9

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 123 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 20

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 9

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 21,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 682 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

