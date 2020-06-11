UWS to Resume Some On-Campus Classes in Fall

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior announced Thursday that it is planning to resume some on-campus classes this fall.

“The UW-Superior Recovery Team has been hard at work on the plan to bring students and employees back to campus,” said Renée Wachter, UW-Superior chancellor. “It is cautious and phased in its approach. Details of the plan are being finalized and will be shared soon.”

Additionally, the university says it also plans to host athletics teams and competition, open residence halls for students, and provide on-campus activities and support services.

“Campus has been very quiet since classes were converted to remote learning in March,” said Wachter. “I know I’m not alone in looking forward to seeing our campus vibrant and active again. We are committed to doing all we can to keep campus safe for students, employees, and guests of our small but mighty university.”

UWS is anticipating a mix of on-campus and online classes as social distance requirements will continue to determine how much of the school campus can be safely utilized.