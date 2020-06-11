Volunteers Assemble Face Shields for Frontline Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – Volunteer groups are assembling face shields for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandmeic.

The Heritage Center in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood has been filled with people making more than 30,000 face shields for Essentia Health.

The volunteer drive is being organized by Ecolibrium3 and materials have been provided by Frost River Trading.

The Duluth Woman’s Club is one group who volunteered this week.

“We’ve not been able to do a whole lot together as a club and so we thought this was a great opportunity to get out here and get together and have some fun and chat and help out the community,” said Marisa Hoogenakker, volunteer chair of the Duluth Woman’s Club.

The face shields are sold to Essentia Health. The money earned goes to support local non-profit organizations.