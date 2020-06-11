Wisconsin to Give $40 Million in Aid to Hospitals

MADISON, Wis.– As healthcare providers around Wisconsin are working during the pandemic to keep everyone healthy, Governor Tony Evers is using money from the CARES Act to offer assistance to healthcare providers.

The $40 million in assistance for hospitals will be based on the percentage of Medicaid claims paid to the hospital compared to all state Medicaid claims. The payments will help hospitals cover lost revenue and extra expenses over the last few months brought on by COVID-19.

“We know hospitals are stretched thin,” said Evers. “This funding will help alleviate the financial strain felt by these hospitals to make it possible for them to continue their essential work.”

Governor Evers said hospitals will be able to receive the assistance as early as the second week in July.