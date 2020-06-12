City of Duluth Updates Parks and Recreation Policies

DULUTH, Minn. – After Minnesota Governor Tim Walz loosened more restrictions on recreational actives this past week, the city of Duluth has re-opened many of their parks to the public.

In all, there are 38 playgrounds and close to 130 parks in Duluth.

Management says, because crews won’t be sanitizing the equipment, people should come prepared.

“Folks should remember to plan ahead, wash their hands, social distance, bring hand sanitizer along. Use playgrounds or play sets with household units. And kind of avoid overstepping some of that social distancing that we all are still encouraging and expecting people to follow,” City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Manager, Jessica Peterson says.

And because of a hiring freeze, the parks and rec department will be operating at a third of its capacity.

Although crews will maintain safety and tidiness around the parks, people attending may still notice some differences.

“We are especially asking folks to pick up after themselves. Pack out their trash. Pick up after their pets and put that into a trash can,” Peterson says.

The city of Duluth also announced that select pavilions and park spaces will be available for reservations starting next week.