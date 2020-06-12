City on the Hill Music Festival Postponed

DULUTH, Minn. – DULUTH, Minn. – The City on the Hill Music Festival has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers announced Friday that the music festival will now take place on August 6-7, 2021.

City on the Hill President and Co-Founder Walt Aplin says the decision was made due to health and safety concerns, “It was the most difficult decision we have ever made. In the end, the safety of all involved made the decision for us”.

All tickets sold for the 2020 festival will be honored in 2021.

Festival organizers say refunds will not be possible due to deposit requirements.

The line-up for the 2021 festival will stay the same.

Tickets for the 2021 music festival will be available for purchase in September.