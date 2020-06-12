Duluth Public School Playgrounds to Reopen Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Many Duluth Public School playgrounds will reopen next week for school programs and public use, according to ISD 709 officials.

On Monday, playgrounds at Lester Park, Lowell, Laura McArthur, and Ordean East will open for Duluth KEY Zone program and the public.

The KEY Zone program will use the playgrounds from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 o.m. Monday through Friday during which time they will not be available for public use.

The school district says the playgrounds will be available to the public after 5:30 p.m. and on weekends.

The Congdon playground is currently closed due to a construction project.

Duluth Public School officials want to remind the public that playground equipment will not be sanitized and members of the public are using the playgrounds at their own risk.

KEY Zone staff will take necessary safety precautions for children enrolled in the program and who use the playground during KEY Zone hours.

Additional Duluth Public School summer activities:

District officials say some Minnesota State High School League activities will slowly scale up after June 15, based on the MN Department of Health and MSHSL guidance, and local ability to clean facilities and maintain safety.

Summer meals are available outside of school buildings and at bus hubs Monday through Friday throughout the summer.

The Valley Youth Center, which leases space from the school district, is expected to re-open at Laura MacArthur Elementary on June 15 and will follow state guidelines for sanitation and safety.

Duluth Community Education online summer classes are available.

Summer School for grades 9 – 12 is taking place, primarily through distance learning.

Additional summer activities at school facilities will be considered at the beginning of July.