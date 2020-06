“Haitian Temptation” Al Sands Talks George Floyd Protests, Racial Inequality in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – On this week’s edition of Friday Night Frenzy, professional boxer Al Sands spoke to FOX 21 about several topics including the George Floyd protests and how the movement has spread across the country. Sands also gives examples from his personal experiences of racial profiling in the Northland.