It’s National Red Rose Day

The Rose Man in Duluth sells roughly 100,000 roses a year.

DULUTH, Minn. – The flower of love doesn’t have to only be given to those you care for on Valentine’s Day.

It can also share the love on National Red Rose Day.

The red rose has been dubbed the symbol of love for many years.

The popular flower is typically given by the dozen.

The long-standing history suggests each rose in a dozen represents one year of love.

As the years have gone by one rose may no longer signify years, but instead just a token of love.

“I think it is amazing. I think everyone should have roses on Red Rose Day. Everyone should have roses every day, but I am excited there is a national holiday for it,” said owner of The Rose Man, Julie Stabe.

The Rose Man in Duluth, which offers a variety of flowers, sells roughly 100,000 roses a year.