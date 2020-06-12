Lake Superior Zoo Open to the Public

DULUTH, Minn. – From lions and bears to lemurs and peacocks, the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth has finally reopened to animal lovers everywhere.

With social distancing and masks for employees, Lake Superior Zoo is doing its best to keep the experience both fun and safe for visitors.

“Being able to provide a park-like space and open air, safe space for people to come and visit and still being able to see the animals I think will help a lot,” said Lynn Habhegger, the acting CEO of Lake Superior Zoo.

There are 21 exhibits that are visible to the public right now as the zoo works to keep their capacity at 25% while also having a one-way path throughout the zoo which keeps guests apart.

Leadership says they know that zoos throughout the nation are having to adjust during these uncertain times.

“I think zoos around the country are having to reimagine what their experience is like in light of the COVID-19 and they’re doing a phenomenal job of doing that,” said Habhegger. “We’ll move forward to provide the best experience that we can.”

And for guests, hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the facility while guests are encouraged to wear masks, although they are not required.

One visitor we caught up with said he’s happy places like zoos have reopened as it’s a way to have a great time outside of the house.

“Get the kids off the farm, get us off the farm, go places, everything is opening up,” said Bob Whitfield, a visitor of the zoo. “Just have fun.”

The zoo is open from Thursdays to Sundays from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.