Local Experts Talk About Kids and COVID-19

Local experts from Itasca County came together virtually today to talk about the importance of quality care and wellbeing for children during the pandemic.

They say that socialization and having a routine structure are crucial to helping with youth development. They say some of the top programs, like 4-H and the Boy and Girls Club, are helpful in those areas while keeping kids safe.

“What’s important for early childhood kids is that they pick up a lot on what they hear and see and it’s our job to calm them and let them know that they’re safe,” said Jan Reindl, the executive director of the Invest Early Project.

There have been 12 deaths in Itasca County and 67 laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.