Local Makeup Shop Sets Up Workshops

DULUTH, Minn. – One local makeup shop is putting together workshops to help Northlanders in a variety of ways.

This week, Mix Cosmetiques on Woodland Avenue is teaching people how to make green cleaning products with items like baking soda, vegetable soap, and vodka. Store staff says it’s about keeping people clean and sanitized especially during the pandemic.

“I think it’s important for people to have something to do right now and also to learn,” said Lanae Rhoads, the owner of Mix Cosmetiques. “People are ready to come out but not in big groups.”

Guests can make an appointment and block out an hour. Up to two people are able to be in the shop at a time.