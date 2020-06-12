Minnesota Couple Charged With Murder

ANOKA, Minn. – The two suspects arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to the murder of a Makinen man have been formally charged.

Authorities say 53-year-old J. Nicholas Cramer and 46-year-old Michelle L. Cramer have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer.

Meyer’s body was found in his garage on October 8, 209 by police that was dispatched to his property for a welfare check. According to court reports, Meyer “appeared to have been physically assaulted, bound, and shot.”

The medical examiner determined that his death was a homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Meyer had been allowing Cramer and his wife to stay in a camper on his property but shortly before his murder, Meyer had told the Cramer’s to leave.

During the investigation, authorities conducted a search of the Cramer’s camper where they found multiple .22 caliber cartridge cases that matched the .22 caliber cases found outside Meyer’s garage.

The BCA analyzed the cartridge cases and determined they were fired by the same gun.

According to the complaint, investigators had also recovered two bloody metal pipes that appeared to consistent with the injuries found on Meyer’s body.

A DNA mix found on one of the pipes could not exclude DNA from J. Nicholas Cramer.

J. Nicholas Cramer and Michelle L. Cramer are both being held in the St. Louis County Jail.