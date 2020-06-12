Minnesota Senate Votes to end Walz Peacetime Emergency

The Minnesota Senate has voted 38-29 to end Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency over the coronavirus, though the governor’s broad powers are likely to stay in place.

Three Democratic senators — Paul Eken, Melissa Franzen, and John Hoffman — joined with all 35 Republicans voting yes. The House is currently debating a similar resolution, which majority Democrats vow to block so Walz’s emergency powers can stay in place.

Walz first declared a peacetime emergency on March 13 to deal with the virus pandemic.

The peacetime emergency protects Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment, provides expedited procurement power for PPE and other equipment, allows Minnesota to re-open society strategically, and protects workers from unsafe worker conditions.

He extended his emergency powers Friday and was therefore required to call lawmakers back into a special session.

According to a recent press release, if the peacetime emergency ends, it would jeopardize over $50 million each month in federal funding.