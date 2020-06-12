The City Of Duluth Wants To Help Laid Off Workers

Those on the job hunt can also utilize services such as resume building and workshops.

DULUTH, Minn – Many companies throughout the northland have recently laid off hundreds of employees as a way to recover from the financial difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the City of Duluth and CareerForce

is stepping in to help

It can be difficult for many of the laid-off employees to know where to start.

CareerForce staff says they are there to provide support and direction.

workers can receive one-on-one assistance to help develop a plan.

Those on the job hunt can also utilize services such as resume building and workshops.

“Anyone who has been laid off, you are not alone. It has been a really hard time,” said City of Duluth’s Director of Workforce Development Elena Foshay. “One of the things that we can contribute is a sense of hope. hope is not lost. There are employers that are still hiring. There are still job opportunities out there.”

All workers recently laid off are encouraged to call CareerForce at 218-302-8400 to learn more information about how to get assistance.