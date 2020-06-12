Twin Ports Rampage Return to the Practice Field

The team has been practicing with social distancing in mind, meaning less time in the dugout.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The sting of the high school spring sports season shutdown can still be felt across the Northland, including summer travel teams like the Twin Ports Rampage.

The team is made of up some of the best local softball players who were eager to get back on the field. Some of them even had their winter sports season cut short too due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really tough. At first it was just high school that we were all worried about, since that’s a big part of us getting time to play in. And then we were all worried, especially me, it’s my last year now, so we were worried about not being able to play our last year. It was just really scary,” said Elise DeGraef.

The Rampage have been practicing with social distancing in mind, meaning less time in the dugout. And setting up a schedule has been a tall task with new information being released every week.

“Booked tournaments, cancelled tournaments, booked rooms, cancelled rooms. We’ve been in one tournament and then we’re moved to another one so we don’t even know. Our first tournament is in two weeks down in Chippewa Falls. That will be the first time we’re on the field. That’s really late for us to get on the field. But we’ve got a light at the end of the tunnel. At least we can start,” team director Stewart Goldberg said.