UMD Announces Reopening Plan for Fall Semester

DULUTH, Minn.– University of Minnesota Duluth has announced its plans to reopen the campus for the fall semester today.

Residence halls, dining spaces, and other public places will open this fall. Classes will start August 31. There will be no fall break so classes will end by Thanksgiving. Finals will be held virtually.

Classes will be in-person, online, or a hybrid of the two. The university is looking at extending classes into evenings and even Saturdays to keep class sizes small and give students the ability to learn on Duluth’s campus.

“There is still for many, many classes, there’s really no substitute for face to face instruction. Or it’s much more challenging at least,” said UMD Chancellor Lendley Black.

UMD hopes to have classes on campus for the spring 2021 semester as well.