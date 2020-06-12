Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, June 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 29,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 25 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,274 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 395,202 tests have been completed to date.

There are 25,028 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 3,557 patients have required hospitalization and 403 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 403 patients, 191 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 80

Cook: 1

Itasca: 58 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 9

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 123 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 20

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 9

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 21,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 682 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

