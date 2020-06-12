Wild State Cider Releases Lemonade Flavored Cider

The lemonade flavored cider is available from the taproom by the growler or glass.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, Wild State Cider released a lemonade flavor, which is now available for purchase from the taproom in Lincoln Park.

The flavor is made with fresh lemon juice, agave and no added sugar.

Wild State said it took them a few months to get the cider right. Now, with their patio open for dine-in service, the summery cider fits right in.

I wish we could say that we were smart enough to have that organized but a perfect coincidence of that cider being ready and patio season going big here,” co-owner of Wild State Cider Adam Ruhland said.

