Breakthrough Fitness and Boxing Launches Youth Fitness Camps

PROCTOR, Minn. – Breakthrough Fitness and Boxing is now holding youth fitness classes to get kids active and moving again.

The class will run Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to noon for the entire summer, and is open for kids ages seven to 17. The camp will focus on different strength exercises, with some yoga added in, and they’ll also spend some time outside playing different games and activities. The kids will also be able to gain some leadership skills, leading each other through different, simple workouts.

“We’ll do some calisthenics, yoga, bodyweight exercises, a little bit of tumbling. Whatever I can find to change it up every day. I don’t want it to be a locked in routine, I’d like them to kind of be surprised and have fun with it every day, not boring. I think it’s important just to be steady. It’s not a start to finish type exercise camp, it’s just maintain and keep moving,” owner of Breakthrough Fitness and Boxing Andrew Lisdahl said.

With many summer camps and sports seasons canceled for this year, Breakthrough Fitness hopes that this camp will help get kids active and give them a sense of normalcy this summer.

“Summer is supposed to be a blast and with the whole COVID-19 thing it seems like summer is kind of slipping through their hands and not really being able to do all of the normal things that they’d like to do. Hopefully this will normalize a couple hours of the day where they can get outside and have some fun,” Lisdahl added.

Breakthrough is asking those interested to sign up for a week at a time. Those wanting to sign up can contact Lisdahl through the Breakthrough Fitness and Boxing Facebook page.