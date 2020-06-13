Local Business Helps Damiano Center Fix Broken Windows

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, a Duluth company launched a fundraiser to help a local community services center that was damaged during last week’s protests.

The Damiano Center had rocks thrown into their windows and one of their doors busted during the protest. The center quickly worked to get their door repaired, but is now waiting to get their windows fixed.

Heritage Window and Door, who put the windows in, decided to provide the labor for free and started an online fundraiser to raise money for the windows.

“We’re obviously supplying the labor but we can’t do it all and we’re just asking for a little rain drop from everybody will make for a good rain,” Paul Kellner, President of Heritage Window and Door said.

The Damiano Center says they’re thankful for this gesture so they can save the money and help provide food for those who need it.

“To have them help us out in that way because every dollar counts around here because everything we do here is free so it really helps to have them partnering with us on this and fixing these windows,” Seth Currier, executive director of the Damiano Center said.

If you’re interested in helping out, head to the Damiano Center’s website or the Heritage Window and Door Facebook page.