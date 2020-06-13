Red Flag Warning Issued Due to Dangerous Swimming Conditions on Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has issued a red flag warning because of dangerous swimming conditions on Park Point beaches.

The warning is effective until 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

The warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

The fire department is telling swimmers to stay out of the water regardless of their swimming experience.

There are no lifeguards on Park Point and red flags are flying along the beach to indicate the dangerous swimming condition.