Duluth Public Schools Playgrounds Reopening on Monday

Officials with the district encourage hand-washing before and after visiting a playground.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the weather getting nicer and nicer Duluth Public Schools will reopen its playgrounds on Monday while slowing opening summer activities.

The playgrounds at Lester Park, Lowell, Laura MacArthur, and Ordean East will be used for the Duluth KEY Zone program between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The public can use the parks after 5:30 p.m. on weekends.

Officials with the district encourage hand-washing before and after visiting a playground.

As the district will not be sanitizing equipment, one parent says it is a tricky balance between having fun and staying safe.

“We work really hard to teach our children how to be inclusive and now we are coming to playgrounds and now we are being really cautious bout who they play with and not knowing what’s being passed on with that and just trying to navigate all those pieces,” said Carol Johnson.

As always, the governor suggests wearing masks whenever possible around other people.