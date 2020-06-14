Hayward United SC Drops Season Opener

Carson Gorecki scored the lone goal for the Wolfpack via a penalty kick in the second half.

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Hayward United SC Wolfpack opened the season a week early but was unable to get the job done, as Eau Claire Bateaux FC got the 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon. Turbo Sports FC got the 4-1 win over Hayward United SC in the second game of the doubleheader.

Carson Gorecki scored the lone goal for the Wolfpack via a penalty kick in the second half. Larry Mboga and Owen Jolley scored for Eau Claire Bateaux FC.

“It’s incredible, I’m so excited. All of the openings, it was so fast too that we got to open and it felt like forever when it was closed so we were super happy when we got to. There’s no words to be able to describe being able to play again,” Wolfpack forward Ethan Wolfe said of opening the 2020 season.

Hayward United SC will be back in action on Sunday, June 21, hosting Green Machine SC and FC Midnimo for a doubleheader.