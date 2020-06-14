Jay Cooke Busy on National Get Outdoors Day

Humans and their pups were out in force enjoying what the state park has to offer without having to pay fees.

CARLTON, Minn. – The parking lot was packed at Jay Cooke State Park on Saturday with people taking advantage of no fees and 60-degree temperatures.

“It’s amazing how a couple of hours outside can just boost your spirits and also just feel like kind of bringing you back to what matters most in life especially being with the people that you love family,” said Brianna Nettleton, who was hiking at Jay Cooke with her family.

Dogs were also out in force, but not all of them enjoy every aspect of the park.

“He loves the hiking he was not so sure of the bridge when it was swaying he loves to explore new places and smell new things and meet new friends,” said Nettleton.

Its swinging bridge, rock formations, and waterfalls are just a few of the reasons Jay Cooke is such a popular location on a warm Northland day.

“the river sounded really great and the falls that you see along the way and different options you had of the trails that you can go to we probably hiked almost 7 miles today,” said Edie Gilder who was visiting from Oregon.

Gilder also says that she believes Minnesota’s beauty is similar to that of Oregon.

“It was nice to be able to do a loop so you’re not seeing the same thing the whole time and yeah it’s been gorgeous just phenomenal,” said Gilder.

Jay Cooke’s normal parking fee is seven dollars for the day.