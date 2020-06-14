Local Entertainer Sings for Neighbors in Front Yard Concert

Rickey Lee Biggs brought the song to Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – COVID-19 has prevented local musicians from getting out and doing their thing, but one entertainer was back at it, from the comfort of his front yard.

Rickey Lee Biggs brought the song to Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

He has been practicing in his basement since the lockdown started to stay sharp.

He says if musicians don’t keep at it, then it takes some time to get back into the swing of things once they can perform again.

Rickey played plenty of classics and even some newer songs for his neighbors.

“I’ve been practicing in my basement and I have had enough, so I am coming out here and if I have to entertain fr six porches that will be great but there are a few people that stop by,” said Biggs.

He also says he hopes to be playing in venues and not just for the people next door soon.