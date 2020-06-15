Community BBQ Draws Many To CJM Memorial To Commemorate 100th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn- Dozens of people gathered at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial for a community barbecue.

The event was hosted by the group called the Young African Heritage Men.

Numerous guest speakers stopped by to continue to shed light on the importance of the memorial.

They say it was an opportunity to provide healing on the day these young men lost their lives.

Attorney General Keith Ellison was one of the many people in attendance.

He says his presence offers a commitment for helping create equality

“There is no more important place for me to be than right here in Duluth. Right here, Right now because the work of justices is undone,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison. “I want to partner with every Dulutian to make sure we have liberty and justice for all.”

Attorney General Ellison encourages everyone who attended the event to continue the conversation of racial justice.