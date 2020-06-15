Denfeld Boys Soccer Team Take Advantage of Summer Waiver Period

The summer waiver period was moved back two weeks to give teams more time to prepare for the fall season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning this week, Minnesota high school coaches had their first chance to meet up in person with their players.

The summer waiver period was moved back two weeks to give teams, like the Denfeld boys soccer team, more time to prepare for the fall season.

“When I saw that I was like ‘Finally we’re back to playing soccer with the team again’ and it’s just so exciting to be back with all of them,” midfielder Joe Ecklund said.

“It’s nice to get the kids together, working out and working on some skills here and there. Moving it back a couple weeks I think was a wise decision, just with the whole COVID-19 thing going on, making sure that things are safe,” said head coach Scott Anderson.

At this point, the Hunters, like many teams across the country, have no idea if there will be a fall season. But they have to stay positive and prepare as if there will be one.

“It’s pretty tough but you just got to work towards it though. You have to think it’s happening. I think it will. You have to be ready for it if it comes and we will be. We’re working hard,” defender Carson Schulte said.

“We’re planning on going, but at the same time, we know that things could fire up again and we could be cancelled like the spring sports were. We’re trying to get them to put it in the back of their head and leave it in the back of their head so it’s there. But let’s look forward to a season and push ourselves,” said Anderson.

The summer waiver period extends through August 7th, except for the 4th of July weekend, where there is no contact between coaches and players.