Fond-du-Luth, Black Bear Casinos Open After Three Months Closed

The casino has increased the space between people at machines, and is not allowing smoking on the gaming floor.

DULUTH, Minn.- After being closed for three months, Fond-du-Luth Casino in downtown Duluth and Black Bear Casino in Cloquet are now back open for businesses, with some noticeable changes.

Fond-du-Luth was busy on its first day re-opened. The slot machines were ringing, and their colorful screens flashing once again.

But before getting to the excitement, guests must be checked.

“When they come through the doors they can expect to have their temperature checked in order to proceed forward into the building,” said Marketing Manager Tina Nordin. “You also want to have your Players Club card and your photo ID available upon entry.” If you aren’t a Players Club member, it is free to join.

After getting cleared, guests will notice that every other slot machine is left off, unavailable for use. This, Nordin said, is to maintain social distance. Food service also isn’t available, and neither is Blackjack upstairs. Plexi-glass panels are at each cashier station.

The entire gaming floor is now non-smoking. A difference from Black Bear, where about 35% of the gaming floor is non-smoking. Over there Bingo, the buffet, steakhouse and golf course will remain closed.

Fond-du-Luth will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. after which staff will begin a thorough cleaning.

“At which time they’ll do those extra deep cleaning of our carpeting and they’ll go through every machine one by one and every station one by one,” Nordin said. “We’ve changed our policy where not just maintenance will be helping with cleaning. All casino employees will be pitching in to help clean.”

Right now the casino is only open at 50% capacity. But staff hopes things will get better outside the doors, and in.

“We’re going to follow the guidelines so if they change the numbers, we have to swim with the team,” said Nordin. “That’s what every business I believe ins struggling with right now is everybody wants to get to 100% capacity. It’s just a matter of inching our way forward to get to that goal.”