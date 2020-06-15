Lakewalk Partially Closed During Construction Project

DULUTH, Minn. – A segment of the lakewalk in Duluth is closed starting today and tomorrow due to construction.

The portion of the lakewalk between the Sister Cities Park and the Northland Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be closed.

Contractors are there fixing up the shoreline that was damaged by a series of storms over the last few years. The construction project will eventually lead to a new concrete retaining wall as today they moved large boulders into place to help with that process.

“It’ll be more spacious, able to handle different types of users without the congestion that we were seeing before,” said Michael LeBeau, the construction project supervisor.

Detour signs will be placed onsite throughout the closures as this portion of the project is expected to be completed tomorrow afternoon.