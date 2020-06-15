Mural Artist Returns to the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in 2017, Votan Henriquez and about 50 volunteers made their mark on Duluth by painting the massive mural on the outside of the AICHO building.

The mural artist, who lives in New Mexico, is now back, adding more artistic treasures to the community.

He is currently working on another piece as he paints a portrait of Chief Buffalo, a Native American leader who was in charge of an area in Duluth.

Votan wants to highlight Chief Buffalo’s leadership and the mark he made on the region itself.

“In the past, that American history has kind of erased our greatest leaders and the leaders of our community so we wanted to accentuate his existence,” said Henriquez.

Originally from Los Angeles, Votan lives in Albuquerque now and believes that now is the time to have important conversations surrounding the Native American community and that art is a way for that kind of conversation to come about.

“I think it’s important that we have this type of dialogue, and that’s the most important thing about art, that it serves as a conduit for communication,” said Henriquez.

Votan’s 2017 work of “She Watches Over Duluth” focuses on the strength of the indigenous people in the area. He hopes that this new piece of art, which may become a mural in the future, will be a light to many.