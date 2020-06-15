Oldenburg House Gearing Up for Re-Opening

CARLTON, Minn. – “When you’re around good players, your ears start to hear the right stuff,” Oldenburg House Proprietor, Glenn Swanson says.

At five years old, Glenn Swanson developed a love for music.

In his later years, began using his skills for fundraisers… And then, the pandemic hit.

“In March and in April had cancelled our indoor events for our jazz weekend which we call cooking at the O,” Glenn Swanson says.

But with a successful virtual Jazz benefit concert in late May, the Swanson’s saw that weekend as an opportunity to move in the right direction for the Oldenburg house in more ways than one.

“All the musicians stayed here. That was our first experience trying what it would be like to be a B and B again,” Oldenburg House Proprietor, Emily Swanson says.

Along with hosting weddings and non-profit events, the proprietors know they are a long way from fully opening their venue.

“We could have three suits open every night. We’re not likely to do that. We want to have enough down time between the stays that we can completely sanitize the suite,” Emily Swanson says.

With having their property so close to Jay Cooke State Park, the Swanson’s are optimistic that people will be spending more time outdoors.

“I think their vibe is going to be: we’re going to be outdoors, we’re going to be hiking, we’re going to be canoeing, we’re going to be bird watching,” Emily Swanson says.

And now that more couples are booking rooms in their establishment, the future of the Oldenburg House bed and breakfast is looking up.

“We’re going to be booked all the time. We’re going to be having to put limits on how much we want to do because we’re going to be full constantly,” Emily Swanson says.

For more information about the Oldenburg House, click here: Oldenburg House