PGA’s 3M Open is On but Won’t Have any Fans

(AP) -The PGA Tour will keep the 3M Open in Minnesota on schedule, but the second-year event will be played without spectators on site.

Tournament officials announced Monday that the state’s health guidelines currently in place for public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic will keep the galleries empty throughout the weekend of July 23-26. Attendance at the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine, a suburb north of Minneapolis, will be limited to players, caddies, staff, media, and other personnel deemed essential to the operation.

The PGA Tour resumed last week after a three-month hiatus because of the virus outbreak. No spectators were admitted at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, and the next three events will also be held without fans.

The Memorial Tournament in Ohio, rescheduled for mid-July right before the 3M Open, has received state approval for a limited amount of spectators.