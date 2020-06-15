St. Louis County Courthouses Reopen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Courthouses have reopened for business today for customer service only.

Court hearings will take place on a remote basis and will not take place inside of the courthouses themselves. Courthouse leadership says that although they are open, they still encourage people to try and do their business remotely if possible.

“Making sure that we are available to the public is really the utmost importance to us and making sure that everyone in our country has access to the judicial branch and to justice,” said Hilary Huntley, the deputy district administrator for the 6th Judicial District.

Anyone coming into a St. Louis County courthouse will be required to wear a face mask and court security staff from the sheriff’s office will be stationed at designated entrances to ensure that visitors have conducted a COVID-19 self-screening. They will also direct visitors to the location where court services are being offered.