Summer Camps Begin at Duluth Playhouse

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer camps kicked off at the Duluth Playhouse this week.

Kids ages 5 to 18 are taking acting and musical classes. Organizers prepared for these classes for about three weeks, specifically with health and safety in mind, including marking the floors so kids can be six feet apart.

“So fun to see everybody,” said Amber Burns, the artistic director for the Duluth Playhouse. “You know, our regular kids who come every summer are coming back, we have some new kids signed up and everyone is just so excited and I’m so excited to see them and what they come up with this week.”

At the end of the camp, kids get to put together an online showcase via Zoom so all their friends and family can watch.