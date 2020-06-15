Superior Tribute Trees Standing Tall for Those Who Have Passed

Monday, two families dedicated saplings that will hopefully tower over Superior for decades to come.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – There are all kinds of ways to remember a family member who is no longer alive.

Monday, two families dedicated saplings that will hopefully tower over Superior for decades to come.

“She’s going to be right here all the time something that’s been dedicated to her,” said Dennis Edwards who was dedicating a tree to his wife Betty Jo.

The family of Betty Jo Edwards dedicated an American Elm near Cooper Elementary for their wife and mother who loved children.

“Betty Jo was a wonderful person I don’t think there was a bad word said about her by anybody, she was smart she was beautiful inside and out and she was just a trooper all the way, my good partner…someone I miss a whole lot,” said Edwards.

Elsewhere, by Homecroft Court, two honey locusts were planted for David Akerstrom and Alice Knight.

“My mom lived here for a long time and raised us kids here so she just loved superior and she knew a lot of people and a lot of people that I know I know them through my mom so I just can’t get away from them,” said Gerri Knight, who was dedicating a tree to her mom Alice and father-in-law David.

The trees were dedicated to people who truly loved Superior.

Mayor Paine says it is a chance to continue giving back.

“That’s just a really great way to not only remember those who have passed on but for people that are still here to participate in building up superior and making it a better place,” said Mayor Paine.

Trees will be able to stand tall in addition to all the memories still held by those who miss them.

“Just the memory of Betty Jo, she’s in my head all the time, she never leaves never goes never leaves my thoughts to tell you the truth,” said Edwards.

The Tribute Trees through the city of Superior also can branch out to other occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and thank you.

More information can be found out here.