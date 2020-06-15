‘Tribute Fest’ Concert Fundraiser for Homeless Veterans Canceled

Tickets can either be deferred for next year, donated to MACV, or refunded.

DULUTH, Minn.- COVID-19 has claimed another summer event at Bayfront Festival Park: the Tribute Fest fundraiser.

Organizer Lou Campbell says the current outdoor gathering cap of 250 people just isn’t possible.

The three-day festival usually attracts between 2,000-4,000 people, raising about $20,000 every year for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, or MACV.

Campbell hopes to raise money for homeless and jobless veterans by hosting a crowd-funded virtual event, with videos from musical acts.

“If we get 100 people to donate $20 a piece for our viral event that is, far as I’m concerned, that would be fantastic,” Campbell said. “But we’re shooting for $10,000 an we think we can raise it, we know that there’s a lot of our people out there who we know they’re happy to donate.”

If you bought tickets already for Tribute Fest, you can use them next year, donate to MACV, or get a refund.